Xend Finance Market Cap Reaches $15.33 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $15.33 million and $1.88 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00269297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.87 or 0.01171785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.00799248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,000.52 or 1.00356427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

