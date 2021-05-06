XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,799.45

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,799.45 ($62.71) and traded as high as GBX 5,270 ($68.85). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,120 ($66.89), with a volume of 26,065 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £981.12 million and a P/E ratio of 31.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,937.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,803.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

In related news, insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total transaction of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

