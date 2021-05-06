XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XPO. Cowen increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.08.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.50. 709,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,833. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $145.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

