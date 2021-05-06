XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Buy by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.04.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,833. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $145.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

