Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,870. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

