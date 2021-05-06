Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Purchases New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

DE traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.85. 41,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

