Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.41. 17,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $121.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $67,340,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 310,943 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.