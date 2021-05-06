Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Yum China worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

