Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.24 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Ball by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 981,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,078 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Ball by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 67,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

