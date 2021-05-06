Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.12). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $13.60. 2,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,181. The company has a market capitalization of $442.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.