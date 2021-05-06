Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 255,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $483.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.53.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.