Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post sales of $368.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.80 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $327.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.56. 660,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $149.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

