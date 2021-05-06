Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMDA opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $272.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

