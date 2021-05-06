Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.44 Million

Analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report sales of $492.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $440.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,374,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 37.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

