Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.86). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $182,636.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNTL stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,743. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

