Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,527 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.