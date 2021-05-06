Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report sales of $132.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.40 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $532.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $545.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $661.42 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $803.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,868. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.