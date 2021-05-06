Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce $5.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.50. 549,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,608,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

