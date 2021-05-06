Zacks: Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to Post $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

QTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,889. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -172.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,857 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after purchasing an additional 616,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after acquiring an additional 96,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

