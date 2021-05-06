Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock worth $671,335. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.53, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

