Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 195%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $238.06 on Monday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.48.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,002,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

