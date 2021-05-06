Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

K stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.53. 12,570,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,727. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

