Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB remained flat at $$19.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,170. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

