Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post sales of $181.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $185.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of -$506.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $701.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $730.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $700.15 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $736.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,014.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

