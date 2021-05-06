Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post $0.65 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 156,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.15%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

