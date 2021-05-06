Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report sales of $213.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.98 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $160.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $998.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $984.57 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

