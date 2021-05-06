Zacks: Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AxoGen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AxoGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,158. The stock has a market cap of $900.65 million, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

