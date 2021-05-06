Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.91 Million

Brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce $268.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.26 million and the highest is $271.40 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $250.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.96. 489,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $121.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,679,428. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,811,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

