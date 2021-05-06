Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.90 Million

Brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post $261.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the lowest is $259.80 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $282.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE NPO traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 106,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 59,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

