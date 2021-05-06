Zacks: Brokerages Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. FLIR Systems posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. 15,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

