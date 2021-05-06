Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Hold

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

