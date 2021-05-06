Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIP. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.