Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Hold

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.