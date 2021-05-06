Zacks Investment Research Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenue results. The ongoing recovery in the company’s businesses looks encouraging. The year-over-year growth in CSS segment buoys optimism as well. Integra’s International sales in CSS increased mid-single digits led by growth in Asia. Robust demand for the company’s products is also a positive. The expansion in operating margin looks encouraging. Most of the company’s franchises or products that returned to growth in the fourth quarter sustained that in the first quarter as well. Further, the company raised its financial guidance for 2021. Overall, in the past year, Integra has outperformed its industry. However, the drop in year-over-year Tissue Technologies revenues is disappointing. The contraction in gross margin looks worrying as well.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

