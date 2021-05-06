Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lazard has an impressive earnings surprise history, with its bottom line having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The first-quarter results reflected higher revenues and expenses. The company's cost-control measures are likely to support long-term growth opportunities. Further, a diverse and rising asset under management (AUM) mix is a positive. Company's robust balance sheet with a sound cash and debt balance makes it less likely to default on payment obligations in case of economic downturn. However, shares of Lazard have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Significant dependence on overseas revenues and rising net outflows are woes. Sluggish economic growth might hurt merger and acquisition (M&A) deals and volumes, impacting advisory revenues in the quarters ahead.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LAZ opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. Lazard has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 40.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

