Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

ORC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 74,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,466. The firm has a market cap of $517.37 million, a P/E ratio of 184.33 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

