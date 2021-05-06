Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to Buy

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Griffon has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Griffon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 78,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Griffon by 103.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 230,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.