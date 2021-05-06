Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Buy

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

