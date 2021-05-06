Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 62,164 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12.

On Monday, April 5th, Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $151.46 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 0.95.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.