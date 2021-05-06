Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 11,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,989,083.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

