Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $477,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,050.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.