ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. ZIX has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $398.84 million, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZIXI has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

