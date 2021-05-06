ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.69. 468,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,713,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 302.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of ZK International Group worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

