Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.420-4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

NYSE ZTS traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,095,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,600. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.91 and its 200 day moving average is $161.42.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.