Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $414.72

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 414.72 ($5.42) and traded as low as GBX 404 ($5.28). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 404 ($5.28), with a volume of 75,217 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £196.43 million and a P/E ratio of 27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 426.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 414.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

