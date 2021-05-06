Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.82.

ZYME stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,400. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

