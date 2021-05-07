-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextDecade.

NEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NextDecade by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 52,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,058. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

