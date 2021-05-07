-$0.11 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.06. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $239.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned about 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

