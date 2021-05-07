$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

LSCC opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.06, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,617 shares of company stock worth $6,988,373. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

