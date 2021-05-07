$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMEH traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 155,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

